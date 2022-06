Tolbert (hamstring) got a ton of reps in during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The rookie wideout had been nursing a hamstring during OTAs, but he appears to have moved past the issue and looks poised to carve out a roll in Dallas. With Michael Gallup's (knee) status for Week 1 uncertain, Tolbert will likely compete with fellow newcomer James Washington (foot) for heavy snaps behind No. 1 wideout Ceedee Lamb.