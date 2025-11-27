Tolbert is officially listed as active for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.

Tolbert was a healthy scratch for this past Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles, but he'll rejoin the Cowboys' WR mix in Week 13. In the process, he'll be a candidate, along with Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin, for snaps/targets that don't go to the team's clear-cut top options at the position, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.