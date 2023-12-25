Tolbert caught both his targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 22-20 loss to the Dolphins.

CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson were the only Cowboys to see more than two targets on the day, but Tolbert did the most he could with his, connecting with Dak Prescott on a 45-yard gain in the third quarter that set up a Brandon Aubrey field goal. Tolbert's role in the Dallas offense remains inconsistent, but the second-year wideout has caught multiple passes in five of the last eight contests, posting a modest 12-180-1 line on 22 targets over that stretch.