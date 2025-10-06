Tolbert failed to catch his only target in Sunday's win over the Jets.

With CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot) both unavailable, the door was open for Tolbert to take on a much bigger role in the Cowboys' passing game, but it was Ryan Flournoy who walked through it instead. While Tolbert couldn't get any attention from Dak Prescott, Flournoy led the team in receiving yards, posting a 6-114-0 line on nine targets. Tolbert did play more offensive snaps than Flournoy, 46 to 34, but that's small comfort to fantasy GMs to took a flyer on him. Even if Lamb and Turpin remain out in Week 6 against the Panthers, Tolbert can't be relied upon.