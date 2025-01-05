Tolbert caught four of six targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Commanders.
Tolbert showed nice chemistry with Trey Lance, who got the start under center for the season finale. The 25-year-old wide receiver set a single-game career high in receiving yards to finish his third NFL season on a high note. After setting career highs across the board with 49 catches for 610 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 targets in 2024, Tolbert will likely reprise his role as a depth option in a receiving corps led by CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) in 2025.
