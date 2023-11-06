Tolbert caught three of five targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

The second-year wideout hauled in his first career TD in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys tried to rally from a 28-17 deficit, getting free in the end zone for a seven-yard strike as Dak Prescott escaped the pocket and bought some time. Tolbert hadn't caught a single pass in the three prior games, so his role in the offense is far from consistent, but he appears to be earning some trust from his QB -- and veterans Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks, the two receivers immediately ahead of him on the depth chart, haven't exactly been reliable themselves. Tolbert will look to build on Sunday's performance in Week 10 against the Giants.