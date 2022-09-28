Tolbert caught one of two targets for four yards in Monday's 23-16 win over the Giants.

Tolbert played on 36 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps in his pro debut, but he was only able to reel in one of his two targets in the contest. The rookie was an afterthought in the offense, as teammates CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown soaked up the majority of the wide receiver targets from quarterback Cooper Rush. Tolbert will have to wait to prove himself on the field, but the imminent return of Michael Gallup (knee) and Dalton Schultz (knee) will likely make it difficult for the 23-year-old wideout to see any significant playing time. Tolbert will likely remain far off the fantasy radar when the Cowboys host the Commanders in Week 4.