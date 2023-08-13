Tolbert corralled both of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville.

Tolbert caught the Cowboy's first receiving touchdown in the second quarter with the team's key wide receivers sitting out the first exhibition game. The 24-year-old was already making a good impression on the coaching staff in camp, and his hard work appeared to have paid off in the end zone. Tolbert will look to continue making strides this preseason as he attempts to lock up the No. 4 spot on the receiver depth chart.