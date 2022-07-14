Tolbert participated in workouts with Dak Prescott and other key members of the Cowboys offense earlier this month, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Top tight end Dalton Schultz was part of the group, as were CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott. Tolbert also saw reps with the first-team offense at the end of minicamp, and with Michael Gallup not expected to be healthy for the beginning of the season, the third-round rookie could find himself in the starting lineup in Week 1, lining up either opposite Lamb on the outside or working out of the slot. An impressive performance in training camp would help solidify Tolbert's spot and convince the Cowboys they don't need to bring in additional veteran depth at wide receiver.