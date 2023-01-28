Tolbert caught two of three targets for 12 yards over eight games in 2022.

Drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Alabama, Tolbert was viewed as a raw, athletic prospect who might need some time to adjust to the level of play in the NFL, but the Cowboys clearly didn't anticipate just how big that adjustment was going to be. The 23-year-old was inactive for the first two games of the season despite the team's lack of healthy, reliable wideouts behind CeeDee Lamb, and even after Tolbert did begin to draw into the gameday lineup, he failed to make any kind of impact, and he returned to inactive status for the final five games of the regular season plus both of Dallas' playoff games. With a full offseason in the program ahead to hone his skills and with a better idea of what he needs to do to succeed in the NFL, Tolbert could make a big leap in his second season, but there's little reason to put him on the fantasy radar as anything more than a dart throw in dynasty formats until he proves himself on the field.