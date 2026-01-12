Tolbert caught 18 of 34 targets for 203 yards and a touchdown over 13 games in 2025.

After a career-best campaign in 2024, Tolbert headed into the season third on the depth chart at wide receiver for the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The 2022 third-round pick fell out of favor after the first month of the season, however, and he was passed in the pecking order for snaps and targets by Ryan Flournoy. Tolbert is a free agent this offseason, and even with Pickens not guaranteed to return, it seems unlikely he'll be re-signed by Dallas.