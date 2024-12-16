Tolbert caught one of two targets for an 11-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

The third-year wideout made his only grab of the day count, getting both feet down at the back of the end zone early in the third quarter for his fifth TD of the season. Tolbert has seen little volume since Cooper Rush took over as the Cowboys' QB, catching two passes or fewer in five straight games and posting a 7-95-2 line on 18 targets over that stretch. However, Tolbert might be able to hit paydirt again in Week 16 against the Buccaneers' vulnerable secondary.