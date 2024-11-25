Tolbert caught two of four targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

The third-year wideout gave the Cowboys a 10-9 lead late in the third quarter with his six-yard TD grab, setting the stage for a wild fourth quarter in an eventual 34-26 victory. Tolbert has caught two of his four touchdowns on the season since Cooper Rush replaced Dak Prescott (hamstring) under center but has otherwise struggled to make much of an impact, posting a 10-76-2 line on 20 targets over the last four games. With Brandin Cooks (knee) closing in on a return from IR, Tolbert could lose some volume as soon as a Week 13 clash with the Giants.