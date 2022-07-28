Tolbert showed a good rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott on the first day of training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

In particular, the duo connected on a sideline pass in traffic during a two-minute drill. Tolbert has a golden opportunity ahead of him for a significant role in the Cowboys' passing game with Amari Cooper in Cleveland and Michael Gallup (knee) not guaranteed to be ready for Week 1, but the third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will need to prove in camp he's ready for it.