Tolbert caught four of eight targets for 31 yards in the Cowboys' 30-23 win over the Commanders on Christmas Day.

With Ryan Flournoy (knee) inactive and tight end Jake Ferguson (calf) leaving the game early, Tolbert wound up seeing a season high in targets and tying his season high in receptions, although he didn't do much with the volume. The fourth-year wideout has managed an 18-203-1 line on 33 targets for the year, and with his rookie contract set to expire, he could be set to play his final game with Dallas in Week 18 against the Giants.