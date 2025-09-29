Tolbert brought in four of six targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 40-40 tie against the Packers.

Dallas' coaching staff singled out Tolbert as a player that needed to step up in the absence of CeeDee Lamb (ankle). The 26-year-old Tolbert answered the call and surpassed his entire receiving production through three weeks in Sunday's contest. Tolbert finished third in targets and receptions for the Cowboys in Week 4, giving him deep-league appeal for next Sunday's tilt against the Jets.