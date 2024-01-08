Tolbert caught two of three targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 romp over the Commanders.

The second-year wideout connected with Dak Prescott on a three-yard TD to open the scoring in the first quarter. Tolbert saw a limited role in the offense during the regular season, essentially splitting the No. 3 role with Michael Gallup behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, but he showed significant improvement from his disappointing rookie campaign and caught 22 of 36 targets for 268 yards and two touchdowns over 17 games. Tolbert will look to make a postseason splash when the Cowboys face the Packers in the wild-card round Sunday.