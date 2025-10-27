Tolbert caught both his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos.

The TD came late in the game when the outcome was already decided and the Cowboys had backup QB Joe Milton under center, but it was an impressive play nonetheless, as Tolbert ran under a perfectly placed deep ball from Milton for a 35-yard score. It was Tolbert's first touchdown of the season, and it came while he saw a season-low 14 snaps on offense, less than Ryan Flournoy (34) or KaVontae Turpin (30). Dallas appears content to have a revolving door in their WR3 spot depending on the matchup, but none of the team's depth options will see enough targets to have much fantasy value as long as CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are healthy.