Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Healthy scratch in Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's contest against Detroit.
Tolbert is a healthy scratch for the second time in three weeks, heading to the bench in favor of Jonathan Mingo in Week 14. Tolbert played 18 snaps on offense in the team's win over the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, his highest total since Week 7, but he failed to garner a target.
