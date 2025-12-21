Tolbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Tolbert will be a healthy inactive for the fourth time in five games as the Cowboys go with five wide receivers on Sunday's active roster in CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin and Jonathan Mingo. Tolbert's next chance to play is Christmas Day against the Commanders, though he's unlikely to play in that contest unless there is an injury to the wide receiver corps that opens up a spot on the active roster.