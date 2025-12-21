Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Healthy scratch Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Tolbert will be a healthy inactive for the fourth time in five games as the Cowboys go with five wide receivers on Sunday's active roster in CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin and Jonathan Mingo. Tolbert's next chance to play is Christmas Day against the Commanders, though he's unlikely to play in that contest unless there is an injury to the wide receiver corps that opens up a spot on the active roster.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Won't play Week 15•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Healthy scratch in Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Back in Week 13 WR mix•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Active for Thursday's game•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Surprise inactive Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Plays limited snaps in Monday's win•