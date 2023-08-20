Tolbert brought in four of six targets for 66 yards in the Cowboys' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday night.

Last year's third-round pick continued to offer hints he may be capable of putting a washout of a rookie season behind with his second straight impressive preseason performance. The South Alabama product led the Cowboys in receptions, receiving yards and targets, pushing his line to 6-95-1 across his first pair of exhibition contests. Tolbert is essentially assured of a roster spot already, but another strong effort in the preseason finale against the Raiders next Saturday night could raise expectations of what he'll be capable of as the presumptive No. 4 receiver.