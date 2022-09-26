Tolbert is listed as active Monday at the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The rookie third-round pick thus is in line for his pro debut after being a healthy scratch for both of the Cowboys' first two games of the season. It's unclear what kind of workload he can expect, but the offense again will be without Michael Gallup (knee), and No. 1 tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) also isn't playing, so Tolbert could get in the mix behind CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown.