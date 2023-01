Tolbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Tolbert was a healthy scratch for the final five games of the regular season and will be inactive once again to start the postseason. Dallas' wideout corps Monday night will consist of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, T.Y. Hilton and KaVontae Turpin.