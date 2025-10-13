Tolbert caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers.

While the fourth-year wideout saw a 91 percent snap share on offense, that didn't translate into any kind of meaningful pass volume for a second straight contest, as Ryan Flournoy (9-144-0 in 15 targets in those two games) has clearly surpassed Tolbert as a trusted target for Dak Prescott. Tolbert's role figures to shrink further once CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot) return, and it wouldn't be a shock if he got bumped from the regular game-day roster completely at that point.