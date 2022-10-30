Tolbert could serve as the Cowboys' No. 3 receiver in Sunday's game against the Bears with Noah Brown (foot) inactive for the contest, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Heading into training camp, Tolbert looked like a leading candidate to open the season as the Cowboys' No. 2 wideout behind CeeDee Lamb, but a poor preseason resulted in him being a healthy scratch Week 1. Tolbert's outlook hasn't changed much for the better since that time, as he was inactive in four of the Cowboys' first seven games and fell further down the pecking order at receiver when Michael Gallup returned from a torn ACL in Week 4. Lamb and Gallup are both suiting up Sunday, but the absence of Brown creates an opportunity for Tolbert to see meaningful playing time on offense for the first time since Week 3, when he logged 23 snaps. With Brown out and James Washington (foot) on injured reserve, the Cowboys aren't left with much depth at the position beyond Tolbert, as the lone other active wideout Sunday is 5-foot-9, 153-pound return man KaVontae Turpin, who profiles as more of a gadget player on offense than a true receiver.