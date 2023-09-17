Tolbert is expected to serve as Dallas' No. 3 receiver in Sunday's game against the Jets with Brandin Cooks (knee) listed as questionable but not in line to play, Joseph Hoyt of LoneStarLive.com reports.

After playing 16 snaps on offense and drawing one target in the Cowboys' 40-0 win over the Giants in the season opener, Tolbert is projected to see an expanded role Week 2 while Dallas is without one of its top three wideouts in Cooks. CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are still available for the Cowboys, and tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Tony Pollard are also expected to retain key roles in the passing game, so Tolbert still might not find himself any higher than fifth in the pecking order for targets from quarterback Dak Prescott.