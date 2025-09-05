Tolbert caught one of two targets for zero yards in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

The Cowboys' target tree was narrow in their season opener, with CeeDee Lamb (13 targets), Jake Ferguson (six) and George Pickens (four) accounting for 23 of Dak Prescott's 34 throws on the night. Tolbert has little competition for the third spot on Dallas' wide receiver depth chart, but at least based on the first game with Brian Schottenheimer calling plays, it doesn't seem as though it's a role that will lead to much volume for the fourth-year player. Tolbert will try to get more involved in Week 2 against the Giants.