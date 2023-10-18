Tolbert went without a target and was charged with a lost fumble on a muffed punt in Monday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.

When the Chargers punted away with just under nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Tolbert thought return man KaVontae Turpin inadvertently touched the football, prompting Tolbert to lunge after the ball. Tolbert was actually the first Cowboys player to touch the ball, however, and was charged with a lost fumble when Chargers linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga recovered the loose ball. The Chargers were able to score a game-tying touchdown on the ensuing possession, but the special teams gaffe ultimately didn't cost the Cowboys a win. Tolbert should continue to have a role on the Cowboys' coverage and return units, but he doesn't look as though he'll be much more than a depth option at receiver. After catching four passes in a Week 4 win over New England, Tolbert has gone untargeted in two straight games, despite playing 37 snaps on offense between those contests.