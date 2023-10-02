Tolbert caught all four of his targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Patriots.

The catches and receiving yards were career highs for the second-year wideout, but Tolbert made his biggest impact on special teams, laying out punt returner Demario Douglas at New England's 10-yard line with a huge hit early in the second quarter while the outcome of the game was still in doubt. With the Pats pinned deep, Mac Jones got sacked two plays later and coughed up a fumble that Leighton Vander Esch returned to the house. Tolbert is still stuck behind CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup on the Cowboys' WR depth chart, giving him little fantasy value in most formats, but should an injury open up more snaps and targets for the 24-year-old, he seems ready to seize the opportunity.