Tolbert caught 22 of 36 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns over 17 regular-season games in 2023.

After a rough rookie campaign that saw the 2022 third-round pick get into the active lineup for only eight games, Tolbert was noticeably more reliable in 2023, and in the second half he was essentially splitting the No. 3 receiver role with Michael Gallup. There's a chance both Gallup and Brandin Cooks could be in different uniforms next season, which could position Tolbert to be the Cowboys' No. 2 wideout behind CeeDee Lamb, but it's more likely he heads into 2024 in roughly the same spot on the depth chart he occupies now.