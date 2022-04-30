The Cowboys selected Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 88th overall.

Tolbert (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) lacks overall size, but his athleticism is just above average (4.49-second 40-yard dash) and his production in college was compelling. Tolbert's senior year was particularly memorable, as he recorded 82 receptions for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns on 136 targets. He heads to Dallas as their likely fourth wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and free-agent signing James Washington, but Gallup's return from an ACL tear and Washington's less-than-convincing NFL production leave open the the slight possibility of an immediate impact from Tolbert.