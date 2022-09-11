Tolbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Michael Gallup not yet ready to return from a torn ACL, Tolbert was believed to be a part of the plan at wide receiver as a rookie third-round pick in the early going. Instead, coach Mike McCarthy has made Tolbert a healthy scratch, meaning the Cowboys' active WRs are CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Dennis Houston, Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin in Week 1.

