Tolbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Michael Gallup not yet ready to return from a torn ACL, Tolbert was believed to be a part of the plan at wide receiver as a rookie third-round pick in the early going. Instead, coach Mike McCarthy has made Tolbert a healthy scratch, meaning the Cowboys' active WRs are CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Dennis Houston, Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin in Week 1.
