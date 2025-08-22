Tolbert isn't dressed ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys are keeping QB Dak Prescott on the sideline in their exhibition finale and seem poised to do the same with a number of key players. Tolbert's inclusion in that group isn't much of a surprise considering he's the clear-cut No. 3 WR behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. A 2022 third-round pick,Tolbert is coming off his best campaign as a pro in which he put together a 49-610-7 line on 79 targets in 17 regular-season games in 2024.