Tolbert failed to record a single target in Monday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Tolbert was a complete nonfactor in Monday's loss to Arizona. The fourth-year wideout played just seven of the Cowboys' 67 offensive snaps in the contest, the least of any wide receiver who saw the field and his lowest snap total of the season. Tolbert has had a minimal role in the Cowboys offense, as he is buried on the depth chart and has seen just 24 targets through nine games. The 26-year-old should remain far off the fantasy radar as the Cowboys head into their Week 10 bye before a matchup against the Raiders in Week 11.