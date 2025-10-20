Tolbert caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

With CeeDee Lamb back from his ankle injury, Tolbert retained his No. 3 role on the wide receiver depth chart, playing 49 percent of the offensive snaps (33 of 67) for the Cowboys while KaVontae Turpin saw 30 percent (20 snaps) and Ryan Flournoy dropped to 28 percent (19). Those three players combined for just a 2-33-0 line on three targets however, as Dak Prescott's attention was mainly on Lamb, George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson. As long as the team's top two WRs are healthy, Tolbert's fantasy value will be minimal at best.