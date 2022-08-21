Tolbert brought in two of four targets for 25 yards in the Cowboys' 32-18 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday night.

The rookie drew the start and turned in a solid effort overall while working with Cooper Rush as his quarterback. Tolbert's numbers were an improvement on the 2-7-0 line he furnished in the preseason opener against the Broncos last Saturday night, and he remains slated for a solid role to open the regular season with Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot) projected to be unavailable.