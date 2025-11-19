Tolbert played 12 of the Cowboys' 67 snaps on offense and failed to haul in his lone target in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders.

Tolbert's role on offense has continued to dissipate; he's now played fewer than 20 percent of Dallas' snaps in three straight games. His 18 percent share Monday placed him fifth among Cowboys receivers, trailing CeeDee Lamb (73), George Pickens (67), Ryan Flournoy (43) and KaVontae Turpin (34).