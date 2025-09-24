Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday that Tolbert will "have to step up" with CeeDee Lamb (ankle) expected to miss time, Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Schottenheimer mentioned that Tolbert led the team with seven touchdowns last year. The issue was that he didn't do much else with his ample playing time, ranking 13th among WRs in routes run (535) and 53d in receiving yards (610). Tolbert opened this season in a much lesser role, essentially splitting the No. 3 receiver job with KaVontae Turpin, before upgrading to team-high 89 percent route share in Week 3 when Lamb was injured early in the game. Tolbert may again handle an every-down role Week 4 against Green Bay, but the combination of a low target rate and tough matchup isn't promising for fantasy.