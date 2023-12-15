Tolbert (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Tolbert missed practice Thursday but got in a limited session Friday. He's carved out a part-time offensive role behind starters CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks and has 17 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown on the season. If Tolbert is unable to play Sunday, Michael Gallup, Jalen Brooks and KaVontae Turpin would be next in line for snaps.