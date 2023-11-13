Tolbert caught two of five targets for two yards in Sunday's 49-17 rout of the Giants.

While rookie Jalen Brooks got a chance to shine in garbage time, catching all four of his targets for 39 yards, Tolbert had far less success and actually lost yards on one of his two grabs. The 2022 third-round pick has at least begun to see consistent volume, getting five targets in each of the last two games as the Dallas passing game opens up, but as long as CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks are healthy, Tolbert has a tough path to consistent fantasy value.