Tolbert caught one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Saturday's 31-21 preseason loss to the Rams.

Tolbert failed to find much traction as the top wide receiver dressed for the Cowboys, who rested CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, as well as starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Tolbert's the clear favorite to begin the regular season as the team's No. 3 wideout after setting career highs in catches (49), receiving yards (610) and touchdown catches (seven) last season. Dallas' next preseason game will be Aug. 18 against the Bengals.