Tolbert (finger) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Tolbert injured his finger attempting to make a contested catch late in the first half. Prior to the injury, he caught two of three targets for 20 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
