Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Season-high target volume in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolbert caught three of six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
While none of his receptions went for longer than 12 yards, Tolbert's six targets were a season high as he took on a bigger role in the Cowboys' passing attack following the early exit of CeeDee Lamb (ankle). Tolbert's 6-40-0 line on 12 targets through three games is uninspiring, but if Lamb misses additional time, Dak Prescott could look to his fourth-year wideout more frequently in a Week 4 tilt against the Packers.
