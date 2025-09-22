Tolbert caught three of six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

While none of his receptions went for longer than 12 yards, Tolbert's six targets were a season high as he took on a bigger role in the Cowboys' passing attack following the early exit of CeeDee Lamb (ankle). Tolbert's 6-40-0 line on 12 targets through three games is uninspiring, but if Lamb misses additional time, Dak Prescott could look to his fourth-year wideout more frequently in a Week 4 tilt against the Packers.