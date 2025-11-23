default-cbs-image
Tolbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Eagles.

Tolbert's profile in the offense had been steadily trending down coming into Sunday, as he'd played fewer than 20 percent of the offensive snaps in three straight games. His downturn has now culminated in his first healthy scratch since his 2022 rookie campaign, per

