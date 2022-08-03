Tolbert remains in line to start for the Cowboys, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The third-round pick out of South Alabama already appeared to be one of the favorites for a Week 1 starting spot opposite CeeDee Lamb heading into training camp, but James Washington's foot injury removes Tolbert's top competition from the equation. Owner/GM Jerry Jones also indicated in the wake of Washington's injury that the team wouldn't rush out and sign a veteran wideout to replace him, although the Cowboys could change direction after seeing how depth WR options like Noah Brown and undrafted rookie Dennis Houston look in the preseason. Eventually Washington and Michael Gallup (knee) will both be back in the mix, so Tolbert will need to have a quick start to the season to maintain his snaps and targets.