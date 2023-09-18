Tolbert caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

With Brandin Cooks (knee) sidelined, most of Dak Prescott's attention went to CeeDee Lamb, but Tolbert was able to put together the first multi-catch game of his career. The second-year wideout also out-produced Michael Gallup, who managed only one catch for three yards. Tolbert doesn't yet have a big role in the Dallas passing game, but he appears to be taking a big step forward after a tough rookie campaign. He'll try to build on this performance in Week 3 against the Cardinals.