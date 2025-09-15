Tolbert caught two of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants. He added 85 yards on four kickoff returns.

KaVontae Turpin (neck) left midway through the game, pushing Tolbert into the primary kick returner role, and he was also back on a New York punt in OT but settled for a fair catch. The Cowboys' passing game has had a fairly narrow target tree so far -- one of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens or Jake Ferguson were on the other end of 32 of Dak Prescott's 52 pass attempts during the contest -- but Tolbert hasn't done much with his rare receiving chances to earn a bigger share, posting a 3-16-0 line on six targets to begin 2025.