Tolbert caught two of three targets for 49 yards in a 45-10 rout of the Commanders on Thanksgiving.

He was one of 10 different Cowboys to catch passes from Dak Prescott on the afternoon, with Tolbert posting gains of 31 and 18 yards on his two grabs. The second-year wideout still doesn't have a big role in the offense, but he's pushing Michael Gallup for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart and has caught at least two passes in four straight games, posting a 9-112-1 line on 18 targets over that stretch compared to Gallup's 8-133-1 performance on 11 targets.