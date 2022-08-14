Tolbert brought in two of seven targets for 10 yards in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

Tolbert was the target on Cooper Rush's first two pass attempts, neither which was caught. The rookie did draw a pass interference penalty on the first play of the Cowboys' third drive and subsequently got on the board with a pair of receptions, making it a busy yet modest night for the third-round pick. Tolbert's next opportunity to ramp up for what should be a solid role right from the start of his career comes in a road battle against the Chargers next Saturday night.