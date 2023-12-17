Tolbert (illness) is active Sunday against the Bills, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Tolbert was able to log a limited practice Friday despite feeling ill after he logged a DNP on Thursday. The second-year pro's ability to suit up should be a boost to the Cowboys' depth at wide receiver, where Tolbert sees a steady diet of snaps, leading to 17 catches on 30 targets for 200 yards and a touchdown this season.